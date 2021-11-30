Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

At least 1,000 people to access rehab centres by 2026, says Scottish Government

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 6.13pm
Minister for Drug Policy Angela Constance (Jane Barlow/PA)
Minister for Drug Policy Angela Constance (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government will increase the number of residential rehab beds in the country as it struggles with a drug-related deaths crisis that claims the lives of hundreds of people each year.

Angela Constance, speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, outlined her plans for at least 1,000 people to access a publicly funded drug rehab centre by 2026.

The SNP minister told Holyrood that over the next five years “everyone who wants residential rehabilitation, and for whom it is considered clinically appropriate, can access it”.

Extra funding announced to tackle drug deaths in Scotland
Minister for Drug Policy Angela Constance in the Scottish Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)

“My priorities are on making people’s rights real by funding and shaping new services, supporting the development of clear pathways and reforming the commissioning model,” the drug policy minister said.

“This is about supporting people, this is about getting more people into the treatment and recovery that is right for them. And by doing so we can help people flourish and feel hopeful about their futures and we, as a country, can see through this crisis to a better time.”

Under the proposals to increase the number of people who can access treatment, she announced more than £11 million of taxpayer funding for two drug projects to enable them to expand their residential rehabilitation services as part of a commitment to raise the number of beds in Scotland by 50% to 650 in 2026. At the moment, she told MSPs, there were just 425.

POLITICS Drugs
Drug-related deaths in Scotland have reached an all-time high (PA Graphics/PA)

The cash has been awarded to the River Garden Auchincruive in South Ayrshire, which will use the funding over the next five years to increase capacity from seven to 56 residents, and also to build a new women’s unit.

And, Ms Constance said, NHS Lothian will receive around £5 million to create capacity to support roughly 600 additional placements over five years at Lothians and Edinburgh Abstinence Programme and increase capacity at the Ritson detoxification clinic from eight beds to 12.

Last year, 1,339 people died in Scotland because of drug use, a 5% rise from the year before, a figure that represented an all-time high for drug-related deaths in the country.

But the speed of the increase in beds came under fire from Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who said Scotland faced an issue of “global proportion” and that he was “very concerned” it would take five years to reach that figure.

“People are dying today,” said the MSP for Edinburgh Western. “What is keeping us? Why is this going to take so long to deliver?”

She told him: “We have taken significant steps forward, without detracting always from the need to do more and go further and faster, but as the first stage of our residential rehab programme we have committed £18 million; this will add an additional 77 beds, increase capacity by 18% and will provide 450 more placements over time, and this is an important first step.”

Sue Webber, the Conservatives’ shadow drugs policy secretary, said that  Parliament had “heard again about the importance of getting more people into the treatment and recovery that is right for them”.

“The problem with that idea and ideology of person-centred care is in reality the care people receive is system-centred, or organisation-centred,” she said.

“Patients generally get what the system or organisation is willing and able to deliver.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier