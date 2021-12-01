Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Almost 10,000 at home HIV tests carried out since April 2020, says charity

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 12.23pm
Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged people to test themselves for HIV with tests they can use at home (HIV Scotland/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged people to test themselves for HIV with tests they can use at home (HIV Scotland/PA)

Almost 10,000 home HIV tests have been distributed across Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic – with just 16 people using them recording a positive test for the disease.

The figures were revealed by the charity HIV Scotland which launched self-testing kits in April 2020.

Since then a total of 9,865 such kits have now been delivered to homes across the country – with the Scottish Government having provided £120,000 to make the devices freely available.

The pandemic has also meant people are more accustomed to carrying out medical tests at home, as the public are encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests for Covid.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged people to take advantage of the at-home HIV tests, saying the more people who are aware of their status, the more transmission of the virus can be prevented.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking on World Aids Day, said it was an “an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to eliminating HIV transmission in Scotland by 2030”.

The First Minister stressed “significant progress” had already been made in the treatment and prevention of HIV, saying: “In October, Scotland became the first country in the UK to authorise an injection to manage HIV, giving those with the condition a choice about the treatment that’s right for them.”

She continued: “However, the more people who find out their HIV status and go onto treatment, the more HIV transmission can be prevented.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has provided £120,000 to make free home test kits available for anyone in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, HIV Scotland chief executive, Alastair Hudson, told how “times have changed dramatically” for those with the virus, adding that “Scotland has led the way in innovation”.

Mr Hudson, who is himself HIV positive, said: “We were the first country in the UK to offer a daily course of antiretroviral drugs, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) back in July 2017, which (can be) taken by HIV-negative people to protect themselves from infection.

“The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) recently licensed Cabotegravir (Vocabria), in combination with rilpivirine – the first ever long-acting injectable treatment for HIV, an alternative to the current daily pill-base regimen, reducing treatment from tablets 365 days a year to only six injections a year. This is another great tool in our armoury, in our fight against HIV.”

Speaking about his own health, he said: “I take one pill a day and have my blood tested twice a year. I am in rude health.

“We are a far cry from the stigma and injustice so beautifully portrayed in It’s A Sin which captured the scale of the loss we experienced in the 80s.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier