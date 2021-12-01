Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Milly Main’s mum ‘absolutely disgusted’ by mould in scandal-hit hospital

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 2.57pm
Mould at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Scottish Labour/PA)
Mould at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Scottish Labour/PA)

Bereaved women whose loved ones died after being infected at a Glasgow hospital have described pictures of mould on wards as “beyond belief”.

Photos of mould within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where dozens of patients are believed to have been infected by a water-borne fungus, were released by Scottish Labour.

The pictures were taken between early 2017 and December 2019 and show signs of extensive mould, one of which involves a haematology ward.

Kimberley Darroch, whose 10-year-old daughter, Milly Main, died after contracting an infection at the QEUH’s Royal Hospital for Children, and Louise Slorance, whose husband, Andrew, died with an infection caused by a fungus called aspergillus, both called for urgent action.

Reacting to the publication of the photos, Ms Darroch said: “I was absolutely disgusted by the photographs that I saw this morning.

“How long that’s been going on for I don’t know. But something needs to be done.

“Either the hospital is closed or the wards moved until the areas are sorted.

“It’s beyond belief that a hospital that has just been built is in such a state.”

Speaking at a press conference alongside Ms Darroch and Mr Sarwar, Ms Slorance added: “I saw the article when it was published with the photos and it’s on a haematology ward. They are protective environments because of the risks of infection.

“That is not safe for the patients that they are looking after.

“We need to protect the patients that are there today and the patients that will be there tomorrow.

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
(from left) Louise Slorance, Kimberly Darroch and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The insides of the hospital need to be ripped out to make sure there’s no mould in that building or any other.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), which is facing calls from Labour to sack its senior management team over the infection scandal, said it had “always been open” about problems at the flagship hospital.

The health board added it is suing the hospital builders because of the “technical issues” with the site that opened in 2015.

In a statement responding to the publication of the mould photos, NHSGGC said: “We have a detailed programme of ongoing planned and proactive maintenance in place to ensure ongoing patient safety.

“Across our entire hospital estate, if there is water ingress, our highly skilled staff work to remedy faults as soon as they are found.

“We take active steps when leaks are identified to look for mould growth around affected areas.

“If there is any evidence of mould, we would immediately take steps to remove it with full infection prevention and control oversight.

“The academic paper published early this year acknowledges that this happens in hospitals every day and makes clear that no patient harm was caused in the scenarios described.”

