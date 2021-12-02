Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nearly two-thirds of Scots say mental health funding should rise, poll finds

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.04am
Psychiatrists say a mental health crisis is looming (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Psychiatrists say a mental health crisis is looming (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nearly two-thirds of Scots think there should be more funding for mental health services in the country, a poll has found.

It also showed 70% said funding for both physical and mental health should be equal.

The poll was carried out by YouGov for the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, who say there is a looming mental health crisis in Scotland which must be taken seriously in next week’s Scottish Budget.

A total of 1,080 adults in Scotland were surveyed between November 5 and 9.

Asked about funding for mental health services, 65% said there should be more, 3% said there should be less, 12% said the current amount was about right and 20% did not know.

Ministers say 10% of frontline NHS spending will go towards mental health during the current session of the Scottish Parliament.

Dr Linda Findlay, chairwoman of the royal college, said: “We very much welcomed the Scottish Government’s 10% target, but on its own it’s unlikely to change spending priorities.

“It’s crucial that there is clear information about how this money is being spent and what benefits people who use our services are experiencing.

“Our poll clearly shows mental health spend is very much on the minds of the public and how and where services are funded must be taken seriously when considering finance priorities for the year ahead and beyond, as we have a looming mental health crisis on our hands.”

She continued: “As we face an increase in demand for services – it’s now time that the Scottish Government takes stock of how money is being spent for the benefit of our patients.”

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “We know the pandemic has had a substantial impact on people’s mental health and will continue to do so.

“Mental health expenditure has risen from £651 million in 2006-07 to £1.077 billion in 2019-20 – a 65% increase.

“We expect total spend on mental health in 2021-22, including by NHS Scotland, to be in excess of £1.2 billion.

“Our £262.2 million direct programme budget for mental health and autism in 2021-22 is more than double compared to last year.

“As well as ensuring that at least 10% of frontline NHS spend goes towards mental health and 1% goes on child and adolescent services, our Programme for Government commits to increase direct mental health investment by the Scottish Government by at least 25% over this Parliament.

“This will maintain and build upon the additional £120 million in direct programme funding provided this year.”

