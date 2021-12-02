Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Bereaved mother has ‘no confidence’ in health board over infections – Sarwar

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 2.51pm
Anas Sarwar raised the issue of another death at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (PA)
Anas Sarwar raised the issue of another death at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (PA)

The bereaved mother of a baby who died from an infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) has “no confidence” in the leadership of the health board, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader raised the case of another patient who died following an infection at the Glasgow hospital, saying he had spoken to the mother of a six-month-old who contracted an infection called Serratia.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he repeated his call for Nicola Sturgeon to sack the board of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

However the First Minister said any suggestion the QEUH is unsafe is not borne out by the evidence, accusing Labour of undermining confidence in the hospital.

She said inquiries into the hospital are ongoing and removing the board during the pandemic would not be responsible.

Mr Sarwar said hospital infections should trigger a “red warning” to ministers, but patients are still becoming infected.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he had been contacted by the mother of a baby who recently died at the hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said he had heard from a mother who lost her baby in recent weeks. The infant had been in the intensive care unit of the children’s hospital at the QEUH campus.

Listed as a cause of death was Serratia, he said, a bacterial infection linked to water and the hospital environment.

Mr Sarwar said: “That mother asked me to raise this case today.

“In her words: ‘I have no confidence in this health board, I have no confidence action will be taken, it is inevitable it will happen again and other patients will be affected.’

“Another child’s death. Another grieving family. What’s it going to take before action is taken?”

The First Minister said the “red warning” system is used for potential infection outbreaks.

She said it will never be possible to prevent every infection in hospitals among patients with compromised immune systems.

A number of reviews are being carried out, she said, and a series of recommendations about the fabric of the building have been acted upon.

Covid-19 update statement
Nicola Sturgeon said the hospital is safe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said she rejects any suggestion the QEUH is an “unsafe hospital”, saying it contains 11% of all adult acute hospital beds in Scotland but is responsible for only 7% of infection notifications.

The First Minister said: “Every case of infection is serious. The Queen Elizabeth – actually when we look at all of the evidence here – has a lower incidence of infection than many other hospitals.”

She said Labour had published photographs of mould at the hospital without making clear they were from two and four years ago and had been rectified.

Ms Sturgeon said: “That’s what Anas Sarwar did yesterday. I think that is crossing the line from raising legitimate issues to trying to undermine confidence in a hospital and in hard-working clinicians.”

On Wednesday, Labour’s call for the health board to be sacked was rejected by the Government during a debate at Holyrood.

Mr Sarwar also held a press conference with the widow of Andrew Slorance and the mother of Milly Main – two patients who died after being infected at the hospital.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier