Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Majority support tougher action on firework and pyrotechnic misuse – survey

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 12.23pm
The consultation sought views on the misuse of fireworks (Danny Lawson/PA)
The consultation sought views on the misuse of fireworks (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than three-quarters of people have backed the creation of new offences to tackle the misuse of fireworks and pyrotechnics, a consultation has found.

A large majority of respondents (84%) also agreed that a fireworks licensing system should be introduced in Scotland.

The public consultation, which drew 1,739 responses, asked for views on the Scottish Government’s Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill.

More than nine in 10 (92%) of those questioned agreed that a “proxy purchasing” offence should be brought in to criminalise the supply of fireworks to young people under the age of 18.

And 77% backed the creation of a new offence of being in possession of a pyrotechnic in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Many raised concerns about the risks of fireworks and pyrotechnics and their potential to cause serious injury.

Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said: “The consultation builds on a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering and demonstrated the range of views among those who responded.

“I am committed to making our communities safer and we have already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

“We are intent on further improving safety for communities across Scotland by taking forward the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill at the earliest opportunity to ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks and to reduce the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.”

The majority of responses to the consultation were from individual members of the public while 64 were from groups or organisations.

The majority (85%) agreed that any licensing system should cover possession and use of fireworks in addition to purchase.

Seven in 10 (70%) agreed with extending police powers to allow a stop and search provision in relation to pyrotechnics.

More than two-thirds backed further restrictions on the days fireworks can be used by the public.

The proposed Bill is in addition to new regulations which came into force at the end of June restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier