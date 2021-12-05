Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Significant outbreak of Covid-19 linked to music event

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 11.09pm Updated: December 5 2021, 11.15pm
NHS Highland said some of the cases were the new omicron variant (Jane Barlow/PA)
A health board has identified a “significant outbreak” of Covid-19 linked to a music event.

NHS Highland said that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.

It said that enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in keeping with guidance for the management of a new variant.

Close contacts will be asked to isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

There are three Omicron cases in the NHS Highland area out of 48 across Scotland, according to latest Scottish Government figures published on Sunday.

NHS Highland said: “The Omicron variant is a new Covid variant which we are still learning about. Until more is known about it we need to be cautious and do everything we can to prevent spread.

“As such, the current isolation advice does not apply and close contacts will be asked to isolate for ten days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

“Their households will also be asked to take additional action in order to try to reduce transmission within our communities.

“We are working very closely with the staff at the Royal British Legion who have been supporting the outbreak investigation.”

NHS Highland urged anyone who attended the event and has not yet been contacted by its Health Protection Team or contact tracing team to self-isolate immediately and contact the team on 01463 704886.

A post on the Royal British Legion Nairn Facebook page on December 3 said there was a short-term closure of the venue.

It stated: “Due to a Covid related incident the Nairn Legion is closed for a deep clean. Re-opening, Tuesday 7th December 2021.”

NHS Highland urged people to follow guidance to keep themselves and others safe including wearing a face covering on public transport and indoor food and retail settings, taking regular lateral flow tests and washing hands regularly.

