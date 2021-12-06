Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Negative Covid-19 tests added to Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 12.03am
A record of a negative test will be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination in Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme (Ben Birchall/PA)
A record of a negative test will be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination in Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme (Ben Birchall/PA)

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test will enable entry into venues and events subject to the vaccination passport scheme in Scotland from Monday.

Previously, those attending any event of 10,000 or more people, unseated outdoor events of 4,000 or more and indoor seated events of 500 or more – unless exempt – had to show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The scheme also applies to clubs, defined as late night premises with music and a dancefloor, which serve alcohol at any point between midnight and 5am.

From 5am on Monday people will be able to show a record of a negative test – either from a lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR – in the past 24 hours to gain entry as alternative to proof of vaccination.

People can show an email or text message which confirms they registered a negative result with the results portal either online or by phone.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change at a previous coronavirus briefing.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Covid certification is playing a positive role in reducing the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“It is also allowing higher risk settings to continue to operate more safely.

“This change makes it possible for people to show proof of a negative test as an alternative to proof of vaccination.”

Scotland Covid status app
People can show proof of vaccination via the NHS Scotland Covid status app (Jane Barlow/PA)

He reiterated calls for people to step up compliance with coronavirus precautions, including using LFD tests regularly, getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings and working from home if possible.

He added: “I have been heartened to see that there has been a significant increase in demand for tests recently, and would encourage all households to have and use a regular supply of the tests.”

Tests are available free of charge to order from the UK Government website or for collection at a pharmacy or test site.

The Scottish Government plans to expand sites for pick up of free LFD tests to places such as shopping centres, supermarkets and sports grounds.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier