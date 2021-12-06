Negative Covid-19 tests added to Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme

An error occurred. Please try again.

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test will enable entry into venues and events subject to the vaccination passport scheme in Scotland from Monday.

Previously, those attending any event of 10,000 or more people, unseated outdoor events of 4,000 or more and indoor seated events of 500 or more – unless exempt – had to show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The scheme also applies to clubs, defined as late night premises with music and a dancefloor, which serve alcohol at any point between midnight and 5am.

From 5am on Monday people will be able to show a record of a negative test – either from a lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR – in the past 24 hours to gain entry as alternative to proof of vaccination.

People can show an email or text message which confirms they registered a negative result with the results portal either online or by phone.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change at a previous coronavirus briefing.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Covid certification is playing a positive role in reducing the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“It is also allowing higher risk settings to continue to operate more safely.

“This change makes it possible for people to show proof of a negative test as an alternative to proof of vaccination.”

People can show proof of vaccination via the NHS Scotland Covid status app (Jane Barlow/PA)

He reiterated calls for people to step up compliance with coronavirus precautions, including using LFD tests regularly, getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings and working from home if possible.

He added: “I have been heartened to see that there has been a significant increase in demand for tests recently, and would encourage all households to have and use a regular supply of the tests.”

Tests are available free of charge to order from the UK Government website or for collection at a pharmacy or test site.

The Scottish Government plans to expand sites for pick up of free LFD tests to places such as shopping centres, supermarkets and sports grounds.