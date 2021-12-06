Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Swinney takes a lateral flow test every time he leaves home

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 9.11am
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he takes a lateral flow test every time he leaves home to meet members of the public (Fraser Bremner/PA)
John Swinney has said he takes a lateral flow test every time he leaves home, as he encouraged Scots to take the tests more than twice a week.

The Deputy First Minister said the Government wants people to take the “very reliable” tests more frequently.

From Monday, proof of a negative coronavirus test will enable entry into venues subject to the vaccine passport scheme.

Mr Swinney spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday, saying there is now a “high level of vaccination in society” meaning there can be more flexibility around the rules for entry into places like nightclubs.

Coronavirus – Mon Mar 8, 2021
Lateral flow tests can be taken before entry to nightclubs (Zoe Linkson/PA)

He said: “We want people to increase the frequency of the use of lateral flow tests, away from the two times per week to much more frequently when they are socialising and interacting with others.

“Personally I am now doing a lateral flow test every day I am going out with the prospect of meeting other members of the public outside my household.”

He added: “I would encourage others to do exactly the same, because that gives me confidence I’m protecting my household and it gives me confidence I’m protecting other people.”

The Scottish Government currently encourages people to take lateral flow tests twice a week and whenever they plan to meet people.

Mr Swinney was also asked about the reliability of the self-reporting system for lateral flow tests.

He said: “We’ve got to ensure that people are participating in a serious fashion with this measure.

“The lateral flow tests are very reliable tests.

“We estimate in different stages there’s 80% to 90% accuracy in lateral flow device tests.

“So they are a source of authority on whether individuals have the virus, so it’s important that people engage with this seriously.”

He continued: “It’s in nobody’s interest, absolutely nobody’s interest, for people not to take this seriously.”

