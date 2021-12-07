Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron location closures should be expected ahead of Christmas, says Leitch

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.15am
The new variant has caused some concern in government (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The new variant has caused some concern in government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Locations are likely to be closed due to the Omicron variant before Christmas, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.

Professor Jason Leitch made the claim after staffing worries caused the closure of Todholm Primary School in Paisley for week on Monday due to a number of workers being forced to isolate.

Prof Leitch said on Tuesday there would likely be more closures, but they would not necessarily be restricted to educational settings.

“I’m expecting there to potentially be other location closures before Christmas,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

“That’s random – it might be a school, might be a call centre, might be my office, might be yours.

“It depends where Omicron appears.”

While Prof Leitch said the new variant remains sparse in Scotland and the Delta variant is still more concerning, the national clinical director described Omicron as an “unknown”.

“We don’t know if it gives you a worse disease or if it somehow evades the vaccine a little,” he said.

“And therefore, health protection teams are being much more cautious with it.”

He added that the new variant appears to be “somewhat more transmissible”, but the severity of disease and impact of the vaccines are yet to be ascertained.

School pupil taking a lateral flow test
Children should be regularly tested, the national clinical director said (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prof Leitch also said children should be regularly tested for the virus using lateral flow devices.

“We should certainly be testing them regularly, we don’t need to test children every single day,” he said.

“Two or three times a week seems reasonable for children.”

However, the clinician did urged Scots not to use lateral flow tests within 90 days of having Covid-19, for fear of false positives.

Latest figures appear to show vaccine hesitancy among young people, but Professor Leitch warned against “condemning” those who are unvaccinated.

According to the Scottish Government, just 70.2% of those between 18 and 29 had received both doses, along with 78.4% of those between 30 and 39.

He said: “The way to get through to younger people and older people who need to come for their boosters is to persuade them, not to condemn them or suggest they’re causing the outbreaks.

“That doesn’t work – what works is giving people the right information at the right time.”

