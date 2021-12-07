Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s alcohol death rate highest in UK

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 2.05pm Updated: December 7 2021, 2.19pm
The alcohol death rate in Scotland rose to 21.5 per 100,000 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rate of death from alcohol in Scotland is the highest in the UK, new figures show.

A study released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 21.5 deaths per 100,000 of the population were caused by alcohol in 2020.

The figure was an increase from 18.6 the year before.

Scotland’s rate is well above that of the whole of the UK, which sits at 14 per 100,000, according to the release.

Ireland moves from the highest rate to the second highest, rising from 18.8 to 19.6.

Wales recorded 13.9 deaths per 100,000, while England reported a rate of 13.

Despite boasting the lowest rates in the UK, England and Wales saw the biggest percentage increases – 19.3% and 17.8% respectively.

The highest jump in the Scottish figures was seen in men, rising from 25.2 per 100,000 to 31.3, while the equivalent rate for women rose by just 0.1 to 12.7.

Elinor Jayne, director of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap), called for an increase to the minimum unit price of alcohol.

“The harm caused by alcohol in Scotland is once again highlighted by new data showing that, of the four nations of the UK, we have the highest alcohol-specific death rate, with a significant increase in deaths in 2020,” she said.

“For every person who has died, there are many, many left behind who will be dealing with the suffering caused by alcohol, both while their loved one was alive and now that they are dead.

“And for every person who has died, there are many, many more in Scotland who have an alcohol problem which is affecting their daily lives, relationships and health.

“We should not accept that somehow alcohol harm is acceptable in Scotland.

“We need more to be done to prevent problems from developing, such as increasing the level of minimum unit pricing from 50p to 65p and restricting marketing of alcohol.

“On top of that, we must now see a real focus on the services and treatment that people with alcohol problems in Scotland should be able to access, with a view to increasing capacity and making it much easier for people with alcohol problems to gain the support and treatment they need to reduce consumption or stop drinking altogether.”

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, also called for an increase to 65p per unit.

“Scotland has made good progress in addressing the problems we have with alcohol by introducing policies like minimum unit pricing which is showing promising results,” she said.

“Yet the impact of the pandemic threatens to undermine this progress. The Scottish Government must raise the minimum unit price of alcohol to 65p per unit as soon as possible to save more lives.”

