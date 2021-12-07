Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Senior police officer appointed to terrorism and gangs role

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 3.19pm
ACC Tim Mairs is taking on the role on an interim basis (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new senior officer has taken over Police Scotland’s efforts to tackle terrorism and organised crime, as an assistant chief constable is investigated over a “criminal allegation”.

ACC Tim Mairs is stepping into the role as another officer – understood to be ACC Pat Campbell – is currently suspended.

It emerged at the weekend that the Crown Office had instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) to investigate an allegation relating to Mr Campbell.

A senior officer can be suspended if an allegation, if proven, would be sufficiently serious to amount to misconduct or if the nature of the allegation means suspension is in the public interest.

Scottish Parliament
Keith Brown answered questions at Holyrood (Fraser Bremner/PA)

At the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Keith Brown answered questions about the senior officer’s suspension.

He said the investigation was an “operational matter” for Police Scotland and Mr Mairs will move over from his current role to take on Mr Campbell’s portfolio on an interim basis.

Mr Campbell’s role, which he took up a year ago, is executive lead for organised crime, counter-terrorism and intelligence – which also covers border policing, cyber crime and digital forensics.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “It is the seniority of the individual and indeed the importance of his remit which causes the most concern.”

He said cybercrime had grown sharply in the last year.

Mr Brown said he had discussed the issue with Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority in the last few days.

He said: “I am confident that the police and the chief constable will ensure that the same kind of coverage, the same kind of effort is being made in relation to organised crime, cybercrime, as has been made before this case came to fruition.”

