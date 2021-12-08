Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes: Tackling child poverty is Budget priority

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 11.51am
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said there will be a ‘clear strategic effort’ to reduce inequalities in her Budget (PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said there will be a ‘clear strategic effort’ to reduce inequalities in her Budget (PA)

Tackling child poverty will be a priority in the Scottish Budget, Kate Forbes has said.

The Finance Secretary said there will be a “clear strategic effort” to reduce inequalities in the plans she announces on Thursday, as well as support for the transition to net-zero.

She visited the Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre in the south of Edinburgh on Wednesday morning, where she spoke to young people and parents who use the site.

Ms Forbes told the PA news agency: “We have chosen to prioritise within our Budget tackling child poverty and tackling inequalities that have been exacerbated during Covid.

Council funding
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will make her Budget announcement at Holyrood on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We have chosen that because it’s one of the most important issues facing Scotland.

“Alongside the transition to net-zero and helping the country to recover, I hope that people will see in this Budget a clear strategic effort to reduce child poverty.”

Asked about workers seeking pay rises due to inflation, the Finance Secretary said the Government will do “as much as we can” to protect those in the public sector on the lowest pay.

This year’s Budget will be the first with the Scottish Greens as part of the Government, meaning the SNP will not have to strike a deal with any other party in order to pass it through Holyrood.

Ms Forbes said: “That doesn’t mean I don’t reach out and speak to other parties.

“The key is that many of their asks will be reflected in the Budget.

“Ultimately it’ll be for them to decide whether they vote for it or not.”

Earlier, the first ministers of Scotland and Wales wrote to the Prime Minister requesting additional funding for the devolved governments in the event that more restrictions are needed to combat the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Ms Forbes said: “Within a fixed budget, I can’t create new money.

Patrick Harvie, Nicola Sturgeon and Lorna Slater
This year’s Budget is the first with the Scottish Greens as part of the Government (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“I would ultimately need additional funding to be made available from the UK Government and I’ve had a number of discussions with businesses about what form that financial support could take.”

The Finance Secretary also said the Scottish Government’s 10-year plan for economic transformation, originally due to be published by the end of November, will be released “very soon”.

Asked if this will discuss Scottish independence, she said: “There’s quite clearly mismatch between the policies that are required to help Scotland excel and realise its potential and the fact that we don’t have those powers.

“I don’t think you can talk about a 10-year strategy without being cognisant that many of the levers still lie with the UK Government.

“But this is ultimately an economic strategy, it’s not a constitutional strategy.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier