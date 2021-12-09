Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

MSPs launch inquiry into rise of excess deaths during pandemic

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 12.03am
MSPs have launched an inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs have launched an inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)

A committee of MSPs is launching an inquiry into the rising number of excess deaths in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Recent data shows deaths in Scotland have been above average for the past six months and are currently 11% above average for this time of year.

The Covid-19 Recovery Committee is seeking to establish the extent to which this is caused by coronavirus directly as well as indirect health effects of the pandemic.

It is seeking views from experts on whether patients are presenting with more acute illnesses than previously.

MSPs will also seek to understand what is driving deaths from non-Covid conditions and whether there is enough of a strategic focus on indirect health impacts.

Siobhian Brown MSP (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Committee convener Siobhian Brown said: “The latest data released by the Scottish Government shows an alarming rise in the number of excess deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“Recent media reports suggest the pandemic has led to delays and decreases in the number of patients being diagnosed with illnesses, such as cancers, which can negatively impact the efficacy of treatment.

“We are keen to learn more about the indirect health impacts of the pandemic and whether the public health emergency has shifted from Covid-19 deaths to deaths from non-Covid-19 conditions.”

She continued: “Every death is a tragedy, whether caused by Covid-19 or not, and it is essential that we establish the root causes of these deaths and find out what has led to this spike in the number of lives being lost.”

