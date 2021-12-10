Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ministers urged to use rent controls to deal with ‘eye-watering’ student rents

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 12.03am
The Scottish Government is being urged to create a student housing strategy that includes rent controls (PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to create a student housing strategy that includes rent controls (PA)

Students are demanding action from the Scottish Government to deal with “eye-watering” rents, as research showed the average amount paid for student accommodation is 34% higher than three years ago.

The average annual rental charge of purpose-built student accommodation rose to £6,853 in 2021-22- compared to £5,111 in 2018.

Matt Crilly, president of the National Union of Students (NUS) in Scotland, said the rise showed the student housing system was “fundamentally broken” as he called for ministers to bring in rent controls.

Matt Crilly said action was needed to stop students from being forced to drop out of university (NUS Scotland/PA)

It comes as NUS together with the student housing charity Unipol published the results of the Accommodation Costs Survey for 2021-22.

On average, students living in private sector accommodation paid £7,322 in housing costs, compared to an average of £5,809 for those living in university accommodation.

And with those living in purpose-built student properties paying an average of £6,853 in rent, this amounts to 88% of the maximum value of a student loan, which totals £7,750 – potentially leaving those studying with just £22.42 a week to live on.

But for those who receive the minimum financial support, average rents amount to 144% of this.

Mr Crilly said the gap between the amount of cash students receive and rental costs could deter some young people from going to university.

He stated: “With a 34% rent hike over the last three years, it is clear that the student housing system in Scotland is fundamentally broken.

“It’s no wonder so many students are living in poverty when rent is far higher than the average student support payment.”

He insisted: “We need to see action now so that no student has to face the prospect of experiencing homelessness, sacrificing food, or dropping out of college or university because of expensive rent.

“The Scottish Government must heed the warnings implicit in these eye-watering figures and urgently create a student housing strategy which includes rent controls.

“The disconnect between student income and rent levels poses an extreme and immediate threat to access and participation in education.”

Unipol chief executive Martin Blakey said: “Student halls are expensive and getting more expensive. The student maintenance system is broken and unless students can access help from parents or part-time work, many would find it difficult to pay these rent levels.

“If access to higher education is to be maintained and enhanced, then poorer students need affordable accommodation to enable them to study at a university of their choice or accommodation providers need to provide help through targeted accommodation bursaries.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are determined to improve accessibility, affordability and standards for rented homes and, as part of that, we are carrying out, with stakeholders, a review of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).

“We are also working to deliver a new deal for tenants giving them more secure, stable, affordable tenancies with improved standards of accommodation, new controls on rent and more flexibility to personalise homes.

“Our commitment to review PBSA is already under way and will be taken forward in parallel with work to ensure rent affordability and improving standards across the private rented sector.

“The review will look at the financial burden accommodation costs put on students including rent levels and increases and will also be informed by the NUS and Unipol surveys.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier