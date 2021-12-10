Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Senior posts filled for new ScotRail holding company

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 11.25am
The Scottish Government will take over control of Scotland’s train service from April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government will take over control of Scotland’s train service from April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two senior posts have been filled in a new holding company set to take control of Scotland’s railway system.

The Scottish Government announced in December 2019 that Abellio would be stripped of its contract from April 1 and ScotRail would be brought into public ownership.

The holding company, Scottish Rail Holdings (SRH), is due to be set up early in the new year and will oversee ScotRail Trains Limited as it delivers the train services.

Graeme Dey
Transport minister Graeme Dey announced the appointment of two senior figures (Scottish Government/PA)

Transport minister Graeme Dey announced on Friday that Chris Gibb will serve as chief executive and David Lowrie has been appointed finance director on a fixed-term basis as the recruitment process continues.

Mr Dey said: “I’m pleased to announce that two senior management roles have been appointed to Scottish Rail Holdings, they both bring with them a wealth of knowledge in the rail industry.

“We are on track to delivering SRH in the new year which will provide ScotRail services within the public sector under Scottish Government control and facilitate the smoothest transition possible for rail passengers and staff on April 1 2022.

“The Scottish Government is of the view that this is the most robust and sustainable model available under current UK rail legislation, which we have no powers to change.

“It strikes a balance between the ability of experienced rail professionals to make operational decisions and overall accountability to the Scottish Government.

“We would also expect to see strong partnerships with Network Rail and other parts of the industry as a key feature of the new arrangements.

“We expect that the formal transfer of ScotRail staff to the new arrangements will commence over the coming months and full details and support will be provided to all of those affected in good time.”

