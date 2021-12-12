Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
800 people have benefited from £500,000 fire alarm funding pot, report finds

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 12.03am
Smoke alarm (Aaron Chown/PA)
Just 800 people have so far benefited from a £500,000 funding pot to help pay for the installation of interlinked fire alarms, and half the money has been spent, a report has found.

From February, all homeowners will be required to have linked alarms under a law change as a result of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

The new regulations mean every home in Scotland should have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room, in order for the property to meet “tolerable standards”, as well as in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

The SNP pledged funding of £500,000 to help older people, the disabled and homeowners in receipt of a range of benefits, with the installation costs.

Scottish Labour has hit out at what it calls “the SNP’s shambolic handling of new fire alarm regulations”, as it emerged, from a Freedom of Information request, that fewer than one in 10 of those eligible for support will be able to receive it.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “The FOI revealed that with more than half the budget spent, slightly more than 800 households have benefited – suggesting under 2,000 will benefit overall.

“This is in contrast to around 60,000 households being eligible for pension credit or employment support allowance.

“Even applying the SNP’s stringent eligibility criteria, estimates suggest 35,000 people would be eligible – meaning well under one in 10 of those eligible will get help.”

Smoke alarms campaign
The launch of the campaign to urge homeowners to install interlinked heat and smoke alarms (Scottish Government/PA)

Labour called on the SNP to make sure these costs do not hit the worst off by providing new funding in the forthcoming budget – however there is no indication this has been the case.

Scottish Labour claimed that  public awareness is virtually non-existent ahead of the laws coming into force in February.

Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: “This pitiful offering from the SNP completely shortchanges homeowners.

“The poorest households will be hit hardest by this shambles, but people across Scotland are going to be blindsided by laws they didn’t even know existed.

“The SNP are presiding over sheer chaos, burying their heads in the sand about the mountain we have to climb to deliver these changes.

“We need an urgent awareness campaign, much clearer advice, and proper support to stop the poorest households being hammered by extortionate costs.”

The SNP has been asked to comment.

