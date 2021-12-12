Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Give health staff a say on future of the NHS, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 12.03am
The Lib Dems say an assembly would bring together NHS staff to weigh in on the future of the health service (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Lib Dems say an assembly would bring together NHS staff to weigh in on the future of the health service (Peter Byrne/PA)

NHS staff should be given a say in the future of the health service through a citizens’ assembly-style initiative, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Citizens’ assemblies, the Scottish Government have said, will become a permanent feature of political life north of the border.

The initiatives, which bring together people from across the country of different backgrounds, aim to allow people to influence the political system.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has now called for NHS staff to have their own assembly.

“The efforts made by NHS staff during this pandemic were outstanding and we should be grateful to their sacrifices and excellent work,” he said.

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the experience of NHS staff would be ‘invaluable’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“They are the best people to advise the Government. They live the NHS and are its lifeblood. Their personal experience is invaluable and should be at the heart of the conversation on NHS recovery.

“Creating a dedicated NHS staff assembly to allow them to tell their stories, share problems and what works would be an enormous positive contribution to helping the NHS recover from the pandemic and over a decade of SNP mismanagement.

“Staff are tired. Some are so exhausted that they are on the brink of a burnout. We are seeing warnings that unless something changes there will be an exodus of staff.

“Not only will that be bad for patients, it will pile even more work on those who remain.

“I want to give new hope to the NHS and its staff. I want them to know that the Scottish Liberal Democrats are in their corner.

“The Government needs to start listening to the opinions, experiences and needs of the individuals working in the NHS.

“An NHS citizens’ assembly would be a powerful platform for change and help prevent ministers dictating ineffective policies.”

