Give health staff a say on future of the NHS, say Lib Dems

NHS staff should be given a say in the future of the health service through a citizens’ assembly-style initiative, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Citizens’ assemblies, the Scottish Government have said, will become a permanent feature of political life north of the border.

The initiatives, which bring together people from across the country of different backgrounds, aim to allow people to influence the political system.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has now called for NHS staff to have their own assembly.

“The efforts made by NHS staff during this pandemic were outstanding and we should be grateful to their sacrifices and excellent work,” he said.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said the experience of NHS staff would be ‘invaluable’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“They are the best people to advise the Government. They live the NHS and are its lifeblood. Their personal experience is invaluable and should be at the heart of the conversation on NHS recovery.

“Creating a dedicated NHS staff assembly to allow them to tell their stories, share problems and what works would be an enormous positive contribution to helping the NHS recover from the pandemic and over a decade of SNP mismanagement.

“Staff are tired. Some are so exhausted that they are on the brink of a burnout. We are seeing warnings that unless something changes there will be an exodus of staff.

“Not only will that be bad for patients, it will pile even more work on those who remain.

“I want to give new hope to the NHS and its staff. I want them to know that the Scottish Liberal Democrats are in their corner.

“The Government needs to start listening to the opinions, experiences and needs of the individuals working in the NHS.

“An NHS citizens’ assembly would be a powerful platform for change and help prevent ministers dictating ineffective policies.”