Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Extra military support for three health boards approved amid Omicron pressure

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.02pm Updated: December 23 2021, 7.16pm
Military personnel are being drafted in to help health boards (Jacob King/PA)
Military personnel are being drafted in to help health boards (Jacob King/PA)

An extra 90 military personnel are being drafted in to support health boards under pressure from the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Scottish Government said that the personnel will help NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Grampian and NHS Lanarkshire.

They will begin inductions at the boards on January 7 after the Military Assistance for Civilian Authorities (MACA) support was approved by the Scottish Government.

The personnel will join 221 members of the armed forces who have been supporting the vaccine programme across Scotland, while 96 are driving ambulances in support of the Scottish Ambulance service.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is adding to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS which is why boards, like their counterparts across the UK, have requested military support to complement our existing resources.

“I’m grateful to military personnel for their efforts at this time, along with all frontline staff in our NHS for the vital role they play in help keeping us safe.

“At this time it is also particularly important that we continue to take all precautions to prevent transmission.

“So test regularly for the virus, limit socialising in the run-up to Christmas, wear face marks where required and open windows to improve ventilation.”

Military personnel were previously called in to help NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders in October amid pressures on the health service.

The Scottish Government said that NHS Ayrshire and Arran will have support from 20 service personnel for six weeks.

There will be 38 in NHS Grampian and 32 in NHS Lanarkshire, with both areas receiving four weeks of support.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said: “The UK Armed Forces are increasing their support to the Scottish NHS, providing 84 defence medics to the NHS boards in Lanarkshire, Grampian, and Ayrshire and Arran.

“This is in addition to 221 personnel already contributing to the vaccination programme in Scotland and the further 96 personnel who continue to support the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier