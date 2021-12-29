Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PCR tests temporarily unavailable across most of Scotland again

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 1.52pm Updated: December 29 2021, 3.14pm
PCR testing is currently unavailable at most sites across Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
PCR testing in Scotland has gone down for a second time this week with just a handful of walk-through sites offering on-the-day testing.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, only four out of the 56 walk-in testing sites in the country were available for booking a same-day appointment.

These were the Highland Council headquarters car park in Inverness, Mossfield Car Park in Oban, Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels, and Wick Highland Riverside in Caithness.

The rest currently do not have any PCR test appointments available until Thursday, and most of those are in the afternoon.

Of the eight drive-through sites in Scotland, none appeared to have available appointments until Thursday either.

People trying to book a test at some of the centres received a message reading: “There are currently no slots available on this day. Try again this evening, when more test slots will be made available.”

Mobile units for most postcode areas in Scotland however are still operating on-the-day testing.

Asked about the PCR shortage in Parliament on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said fluctuations in availability is to be expected.

She urged the public to be patient and wait for a few hours before returning to the UK Government test booking website to see if new slots are available.

“Demand was constrained for England last night (Tuesday), an administrative error led to slots being removed for the other three nations, but that has now been resolved,” she said.

“There will sometimes be slots available in places that are not easily accessible, which is why what I would say to people is go back and check later, because new slots are made available for PCR tests throughout the day.”

She said priority is being given to essential workers and those who are clinically vulnerable.

“This is a UK system, so we are required that it is done in partnership with the UK Government and other nations,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon said testing capacity is still available despite the glitch and urged people who have tested positive for the virus or who are showing symptoms to get tested.

The lack of PCR test slots came as Scotland saw a record number of positive Covid-19 test results.

A total of 15,849 new cases of coronavirus infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon announced on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

The number is 4,819 more than the previous high recorded on Boxing Day.

The First Minister said the much higher test positivity in recent days may be partially explained by people being more selective about going for a test over the festive period.

Three more people had died after testing positive for the virus, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 9,836, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

As of Tuesday night, 679 people were in hospital with Covid-19, 80 more than the previous day, and 36 were in intensive care – a decrease of one.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which covers most work handled by Track and Trace has been approached for comment.

