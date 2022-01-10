Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records 11,827 new coronavirus cases

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 3.14pm
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has recorded 11,827 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, remains at 9,934.

While no new deaths were reported on Monday, officials noted that register offices are generally closed at weekends.

Authorities said large volumes of tests continue to be processed by laboratories, which has “impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens beings taken and results being received and reported”, and that Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

There were 1,432 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 50 on the previous day, and 54 people in intensive care, down one on the day before.

The daily test positivity rate was 29.5%, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday, up from 23.2% the previous day.

So far 4,392,694 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,048,656 have had a second dose, and 3,115,065 have received a third dose or booster.

