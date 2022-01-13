Scotland records 26 Covid deaths and 8,203 new cases as LFD positives included

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 8,203 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

The data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday includes for the first time positive results from both lateral flow tests and PCRs.

Under new rules which came into force on January 6, those who test positive on a lateral flow device (LFD) are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result, if they have no symptoms, though they must immediately isolate and report the result.

(PA Graphics)

Those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.

Of the 8,203 new cases, 4,126 people tested positive through only a PCR test while 1,060 tested positive through a PCR following an LFD test.

A further 3,017 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

In the week to Thursday, 89,283 people tested positive through either a first LFD or a PCR.

Authorities said that while improving, there continues to be large volumes of tests being processed by laboratories which has had an impact on turnaround times, “resulting in delays between specimens beings taken and results being received and reported”. Public Health Scotland is continuing to monitor the situation.

The death toll among people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days has risen to 9,997.

There were 1,560 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 23 on the previous day, with 58 in intensive care, down one.

So far 4,395,793 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,057,606 have had a second, and 3,159,109 have received a third dose or booster.