Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Staff joining social care to have fees waived to bolster workforce

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.03am
New staff joining the social care workforce are to have entry costs paid by the Scottish Government until the end of March in a bid to encourage people into the profession to reverse workforce shortages (Andrew Matthews/PA)
New staff joining the social care workforce are to have entry costs paid by the Scottish Government until the end of March in a bid to encourage people into the profession to reverse workforce shortages (Andrew Matthews/PA)

New staff joining the social care workforce are to have entry costs paid for by the Scottish Government until the end of March.

The scheme, which started on Friday, means Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) checks and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) registration will now be funded to help encourage more staff into the profession.

The aim is to prevent “financial barriers” that may discourage people from applying for a career in care and to help address winter staffing pressures, Scotland’s Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said.

Basic PVG checks cost £59 and SSSC registration costs between £25 and £80 depending on the role, according to Scottish Government figures.

Kevin Stewart
Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Kevin Stewart said the Scottish Government’s latest scheme to cover costs of SSSC registration and PVG checks should hopefully encourage people into the care sector (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Louise Gilmour, Scotland Secretary for trade union GMB, which has more than half a million members, said the Scottish Government’s latest effort to reverse staff shortages in the care sector is a “sticking plaster approach to tackling the crisis”.

Commenting on the scheme, she said: “It won’t recruit people into care when the basic value of the job remains so low, and it won’t stop existing staff leaving in their droves.

“And ultimately, the government is simply wavering the cost for registration fees to a regulatory framework the independent review into care found to need essential reform.

“The SSSC has been a mincing machine for the rights of low-paid workers and this hasn’t changed.”

The scheme, which is estimated to cost about £465,000, includes staff taking up direct care posts in adult social care, along with comparable roles in children’s social care services and the justice sector.

It will cover local authority, private and third sectors.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “Care workers have been absolutely critical to our pandemic response, giving vulnerable people the care they need and avoiding further pressure falling on the NHS.

“This trial aims to assist easing winter pressures in this sector by removing any financial barriers that may stop people from applying for a rewarding career in care.

“There are significant pressures in social care due to high vacancy levels and increased demand.

“I hope this support will encourage those considering joining this vital workforce to go ahead and do so.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to identify all possible ways we can assist the social care sector to aid recruitment and retention within the workforce at this critical time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier