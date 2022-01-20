Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another 27 coronavirus deaths and more than 8,200 cases recorded

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 2.48pm
Daily coronavirus cases have topped 8,200 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus deaths and 8,262 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,149.

There were 1,514 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 57 on the previous day, with 43 in intensive care, down one in 24 hours.

In addition, it was confirmed that on Wednesday 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on Thursday include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

Of the new cases, 3,694 people tested positive through only a PCR test while 132 tested positive through a PCR test following an LFD test, and 4,436 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

So far 4,402,666 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,094,680 have had a second, and 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster.

