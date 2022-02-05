Covid claims lives of a further 24 people in Scotland, data shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 24 more coronavirus deaths and a further 5,650 positive cases of the virus.

The new figures, provided in the daily update from the Scottish Government, take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,431.

There were 990 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid, down from 1,042 on Thursday.

The number of people requiring intensive care for longer than 28 days decreased from 27 to 25.

The new cases include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) positive test.

The figures also showed that across Scotland, 4,419,733 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, 4,134,606 have received their second dose, and 3,314,502 have received a third dose or booster.

Since the start of the outbreak, 29% of Covid-registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 64% were in hospitals and 7% were at home or non-institutional settings, according to Scottish Government figures released on January 30.