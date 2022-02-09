Covid deaths in slight fall to 118 in weekly update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid deaths in slight fall to 118 in weekly update

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 12.44pm Updated: February 9 2022, 2.44pm
Another 118 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Scotland in the last week (Neil Hall/PA)
Another 118 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Scotland in the last week (Neil Hall/PA)

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell by four to 118 in the latest weekly figures.

As of Sunday February 6, 13,075 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, National Records of Scotland (NRS) said.

In the week of January 31 to February 6, 10 deaths were registered of people aged under 65, 23 in the 65-74 age group, and there were 85 fatalities among people aged 75 or over.

Of the deaths, 61 were in hospitals, 48 were in care homes, eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and one was in another institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,247, which is 6% fewer than the five-year average.”

Of those who died of with confirmed or suspected Covid in the latest week, 64 were male and 54 were female.

Sixteen of the deaths occurred in Glasgow, 14 in Fife, and 11 in Falkirk – which were the council areas with the highest numbers of fatalities.

Twenty-eight of the 32 council areas in Scotland had at least one death last week.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

Latest Scottish Government figures published on Wednesday show that Scotland has recorded 15 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,640 new cases in the last 24 hours.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,462.

There were 934 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 16 on the day before, with 21 in intensive care, up three.

In addition, on Tuesday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

So far, 4,423,943 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,138,634 have received their second dose, and 3,328,947 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier