Covid deaths in slight fall to 118 in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell by four to 118 in the latest weekly figures.

As of Sunday February 6, 13,075 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, National Records of Scotland (NRS) said.

In the week of January 31 to February 6, 10 deaths were registered of people aged under 65, 23 in the 65-74 age group, and there were 85 fatalities among people aged 75 or over.

Of the deaths, 61 were in hospitals, 48 were in care homes, eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and one was in another institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,247, which is 6% fewer than the five-year average.”

Of those who died of with confirmed or suspected Covid in the latest week, 64 were male and 54 were female.

Sixteen of the deaths occurred in Glasgow, 14 in Fife, and 11 in Falkirk – which were the council areas with the highest numbers of fatalities.

Twenty-eight of the 32 council areas in Scotland had at least one death last week.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

Latest Scottish Government figures published on Wednesday show that Scotland has recorded 15 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,640 new cases in the last 24 hours.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,462.

There were 934 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 16 on the day before, with 21 in intensive care, up three.

In addition, on Tuesday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

So far, 4,423,943 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,138,634 have received their second dose, and 3,328,947 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.