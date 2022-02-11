Another 11 Covid deaths recorded in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,341 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

The data from the Scottish Government shows the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,496.

This figure now includes lateral flow test results from January 6 onwards following the change to testing policy.

There were 902 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two on the previous day, with 21 in intensive care, up two.

On Thursday, 10 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

So far, 4,425,282 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,140,451 have received a second dose, and 3,337,823 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.