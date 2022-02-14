Covid cases in Scotland fall to lowest for almost two months, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid cases in Scotland fall to lowest for almost two months, figures show

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 4.26pm
Scotland recorded 5,118 new cases, according to latest daily statistics (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland recorded 5,118 new cases, according to latest daily statistics (Jane Barlow/PA)

Coronavirus cases in Scotland have fallen to the lowest number for almost two months.

Scotland recorded 5,118 new cases, according to the latest daily statistics published by the Scottish Government.

The last time there were fewer new infections recorded was back on December 17 2021.

There were no new deaths reported, although Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.

That meant the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid remained at 10,512.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus fell slightly – to 884 on Sunday, a drop of three from the previous day.

This total included 18 patients who were in intensive care who were recently confirmed as having the virus.

The figures also showed there were 12 Covid-positive patients in intensive care who had been there longer than 28 days.

A total of 4,428,021 people in Scotland have now had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 4,143,511 have had a second dose, and 3,352,239 have received a third dose or booster jag.

