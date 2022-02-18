Scotland records another 16 coronavirus deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,056 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,582.

There were 960 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 16 on the previous day, with 10 in intensive care, down one.

In addition on Thursday 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Of the positive cases, 3,367 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 305 people through a PCR test following a lateral flow device (LFD) test and 3,384 through only an LFD test.

So far 4,430,717 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,148,237 have received a second dose, and 3,377,893 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.