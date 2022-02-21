Scottish Ballet conference to explore how dance can aid young people’s wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Ballet conference to explore how dance can aid young people’s wellbeing

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.02am
Scottish Ballet is to hold a conference in May (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet is to hold a conference in May (Jane Barlow/PA)

A ballet company is to hold a conference exploring how therapeutic dance can help young people’s wellbeing amid a “significant” increase in mental health problems.

Scottish Ballet’s Moving Minds conference, which is being organised in partnership with the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), will bring together healthcare professionals, arts and health specialists and education professionals.

Latest figures published in December showed that 11,816 youngsters were waiting for an appointment with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Scotland at the end of September, and that 1,978 had been waiting for more than a year.

Experts have said that exploring non-medical interventions which can be prescribed more quickly, such as dance programmes, should be considered as part of the overall management of mental health problems in young people.

Dr David Caesar, an emergency physician and a senior strategic adviser to the Scottish Government, said: “The benefits of social prescribing have been well established.

“With the significant increase in mental health problems among young people, a holistic approach to the management of the mental health of young people is required which includes medical and non-medical interventions.

“Arts on prescription including dance programmes have been shown to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people.”

People attending the conference at Scottish Ballet’s home at Tramway in Glasgow in May will have the opportunity to listen to presentations, discuss, and network with other practitioners and take part in movement-based workshops.

Scottish Ballet is known for its work off stage as well as its performances, and has partnered with several groups to deliver its projects including Dance for Parkinson’s, Time to Dance for people with dementia and their carers and Elevate for multiple sclerosis.

Catherine Cassidy, director of engagement at Scottish Ballet, said: “Scottish Ballet is committed to developing strategies and resources to support the mental health of young people through our ground-breaking Safe To Be Me programme.

“The Moving Minds conference gives us the opportunity to learn directly from experienced practitioners and young people about the mental health challenges they face and how dance can help them.”

Jill Sonke, research director at the Centre for Arts in Medicine at the University of Florida, will be among those taking part in the conference.

She said: “The World Health Organisation’s first ever report looking at the evidence for arts and health in 2019 highlights the growing recognition of the importance of the arts to health and wellbeing.

“I am delighted to be speaking at the Moving Minds conference. Scottish Ballet is driving a leading edge in making the arts an integral part of the promotion of physical, social, and mental wellbeing for people of all ages, including young people.”

The Moving Minds Conference is being held in person in Glasgow from May 4-5 2022, and online on Friday May 6 2022, with information available at https://www.scottishballet.co.uk/moving-minds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier