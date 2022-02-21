Third of students considered dropping out due to financial difficulty – survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third of students have considered dropping out of their course due to financial difficulties as they are “pushed into poverty” to complete their studies, new research has found.

The National Union of Students (NUS) survey found that 12% of all students have experienced homelessness since starting their studies, while 8% said they had to rely on foodbanks to get by.

Meanwhile almost two thirds (64%) said they have experienced mental ill health as a result of financial pressures.

The NUS said students are being “failed by a broken system” and is calling for more financial support for them.

Matt Crilly, NUS Scotland President, said the Scottish Government should accelerate its commitment to bring student support up to the real living wage.

He said: “Students in Scotland are being failed by a broken system which is leaving many without enough money to live.

“With more than a third of students at risk of dropping out, real action is needed – not words.

“More than four years ago the Student Support Review recommended that student support should meet the real living wage.

“This Scottish Government has failed to put that recommendation into action and now students are also being met with inflation-busting increases in our rents and a soaring cost of living.

“It is no wonder students are dependent on foodbanks, working excessive hours on top of their coursework, experiencing homelessness at an alarmingly high rate, and taking on more and more debt.”

The survey of more than 3,500 students found that a quarter had been unable to pay their rent in full on one or more occasion and more than half (56%) said it was hard to cope financially over the summer.

More than two thirds (68%) of students that work do so for more than 10 hours per week to make ends meet.

Nearly one in three (31%) students said they have relied on commercial debt such as credit cards, Klarna or payday loans, with a quarter reliant on bank overdrafts, while 35% have considered dropping out of their course due to financial difficulties.

Vulnerable and disadvantaged students were the worst hit, with one in three estranged students reporting that they had experienced homelessness, while 15% of all students with caring responsibilities said they relied on foodbanks.

The report stated: “The findings of this survey reveal a prevailing narrative that students across Scotland are being pushed into poverty to complete their studies, and the system is clearly failing them.”

Scottish Labour education spokesman Martin Whitfield MSP described the situation as “appalling” and said: “The Education Secretary should come to Parliament and outline a fresh package of student support that will alleviate the tough situation students are going through.”

The Scottish Government said that this week more than £5 million has been distributed to help Higher Education students in financial hardship with basics like heating and other household costs as part of a £37 million hardship funding provided by the Scottish Government since June 2021.

It said the Scottish Funding Council will meet colleges’ Further Education (FE) student support funding requirements, and has also provided a further £6 million for financial support for FE students, in this academic year.

Higher and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “Many students are facing higher energy bills and increased financial hardship as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“I have written to university and college principals asking them to ensure that discretionary funds remain accessible for students most in need and that in distributing funds, they should take account of the impact rising energy prices will be having on students, particularly those in private rented accommodation.

“I have also asked them to add students facing rising energy bills to the priority groups so they can access the funds. Students can also apply for support through the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which is distributed through third sector organisations.”

The survey was carried out between October 27 and December 9 last year.