Weekly coronavirus death figures continue to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Weekly coronavirus death figures continue to fall

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 2.53pm
Figures show weekly coronavirus deaths continue to decrease (Victoria Jones/PA)
Figures show weekly coronavirus deaths continue to decrease (Victoria Jones/PA)

The weekly death rate for coronavirus in Scotland continues to fall, according to the most recent figures.

In the week ending February 20, 75 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, down from 79 the week before, according to National Records of Scotland (NRS).

This means 13,235 Covid-related deaths have so far been registered in Scotland.

In the latest deaths, 37 were male and 38 were female.

Nine of those who died were aged under 65, 10 were 65-74 and there were 56 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Fifty-one of the deaths occurred in hospitals, 17 were in care homes and seven were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh, East Ayrshire, Fife, Glasgow, and Perth and Kinross had the highest number of deaths, with six recorded in each local authority area.

In total, 27 of the 32 council areas had at least one death last week, the figures showed.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,152, which is 9% fewer than the five-year average.”

Meanwhile, the daily Covid figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday show 15 coronavirus-linked deaths and 6,756 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

There were 1,093 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 33 on the previous day, with 11 in intensive care, down one.

So far, 4,433,601 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,153,359 have had a second jab, and 3,410,555 have received a third dose or booster.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said all legal restrictions in response to Covid-19 could end on March 21 if the downward trajectory of the virus continues.

But the First Minister told MSPs that Scotland would “retain a robust testing system” over the coming months, despite England looking to scrap it in the coming weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier