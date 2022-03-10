Covid deaths in Scotland more than double to 41 as case numbers rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, more than double the number the previous day, according to latest figures.

Cases have risen to 14,387 in the past day, the highest number of infections since early January.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Wednesday increased by 127 on the previous day.

The number of cases recorded in the Scottish Government figures on Thursday was up from 11,957 the day before, and the highest since January 8, when 15,646 were reported.

Today, 14,387 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 1,636 people were in hospital yesterday which is 127 more than the day before. Sadly 41 more people who tested positive have died (10,947 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCpok5 pic.twitter.com/FOIYe50ux4 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 10, 2022

There were 1,636 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 127 on the previous day, with 22 in intensive care, up three.

The 41 deaths recorded on Thursday, up from 18 on Wednesday, mean the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,947.

So far, 4,439,451 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,165,704 have received their second dose, and 3,459,127 have received a third dose or booster.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said that recently rising Covid-19 case numbers are “concerning and a reminder that Covid is still with us” and urged people to get their vaccinations.