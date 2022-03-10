Number of coronavirus patients in Scottish hospitals hits 13-month high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of Scots in hospital with coronavirus is at its highest for 13 months, new figures have shown.

On Wednesday there were 1,636 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 127 on the previous day.

That is higher than the Omicron peak of 1,571 which was recorded in January this year, with more patients in hospital than at any time since February 8 2021, when the total was 1,672.

In January 2021 hospital numbers peaked at 2,053.

Meanwhile, the latest figures showed Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours – more than double the total of 18 from the previous day.

The number of confirmed infections was also up to 14,387, the highest daily total since early January.

Of the 1,636 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, 22 were in intensive care, a rise of three from the previous day.

Today, 14,387 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 1,636 people were in hospital yesterday which is 127 more than the day before. Sadly 41 more people who tested positive have died (10,947 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCpok5 pic.twitter.com/FOIYe50ux4 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 10, 2022

The 41 deaths recorded on Thursday, up from 18 on Wednesday, mean the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,947.

So far, 4,439,451 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,165,704 have received their second dose, and 3,459,127 have received a third dose or booster.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said that recently rising Covid-19 case numbers are “concerning and a reminder that Covid is still with us” and urged people to get their vaccinations.