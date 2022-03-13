Labour accuses Scottish Government of ‘leaving roads to crumble’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Labour accuses Scottish Government of ‘leaving roads to crumble’

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 12.03am
Scottish taxpayers would need to spend almost £1.7 billion to fix all of the country’s potholes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scottish taxpayers would need to spend almost £1.7 billion to fix all of the country’s potholes (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “leaving roads to crumble” as new figures reveal a near £1.7 billion repair backlog.

Local authorities across the country are facing multimillion-pound bills to fix damaged roads, Freedom of Information data has revealed, with Dumfries and Galloway, Highland, and Argyll and Bute councils seeing repair backlogs worth more than £100 million.

And, according to the figures, taxpayers north of the border would need to spend £1.68 billion on repairs to bring the roads across Scotland up to scratch.

Potholes in Scotland
Three local authorities in Scotland have a repair backlog of more than £100 million (Danny Lawson/PA)

Neil Bibby, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman, said the “astonishing figures lay bare the dire state of disrepair Scotland’s roads are in after years of neglect”.

But the Scottish Government said local government funding was up, and that maintenance of local roads was the responsibility of councils.

Dumfries and Galloway Council had the highest repair bill backlog, with a bill of just over £217 million.

And, according to the data, Highland Council had a backlog worth more than £194 million, and Argyll and Bute Council had one worth £112 million.

Six local authorities did not reveal the extent of their road repair backlog, including East Lothian, Renfrewshire, and Aberdeen City.

Mr Bibby, MSP for West of Scotland, said the Scottish Government had “cut funding to the bone, leaving roads to crumble and taxpayers to pick up the bill”.

“Our pothole-ridden roads are a daily reminder of how badly the SNP have let down communities all around us,” he said.

“Now the Greens and the SNP have teamed up to hit councils with another year of brutal cuts things are only set to get worse.

“The SNP must stop burying their heads in the sand about this and show some leadership dealing with the mess they created.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that “despite continued economic uncertainty facing us all due to the pandemic, we are treating councils fairly and providing a real terms increase of 6.3% to local authority budgets for the coming year – despite cuts to Scotland’s overall budget by the UK Government”.

“The budget provides local government revenue funding amounting to almost £12.7 billion – a cash increase of almost £1 billion and a real terms increase of £681.8 million. In addition, councils will receive a fair share of a further £93.9 million which is currently undistributed,” the spokesman said.

“Maintenance of the local road network is the responsibility of local authorities and it is the responsibility of individual councils to manage their own budgets and to allocate the total financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.”

The City of Edinburgh Council had a repair backlog worth just over £77 million, according to the data, while Glasgow City Council had one worth £96 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier