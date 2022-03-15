Pine hoverfly larvae released in Cairngorms to boost numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Pine hoverfly larvae released in Cairngorms to boost numbers

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 9.53pm
A critically endangered pine hoverfly larvae (RZSS/PA)
A critically endangered pine hoverfly larvae (RZSS/PA)

Thousands of one of the UK’s most rare species are being released in Scotland in an effort to boost population numbers.

The pine hoverfly is critically endangered, with experts saying they have not seen them in Britain in their adult form for almost a decade.

The flying insects act as pollinators and waste removers and play an important role in forest ecosystems.

This week, 3,000 pine hoverfly larvae will be set free in the Cairngorms National Park.

The releases will be carried out by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and the Rare Invertebrates in the Cairngorms (RIC) project.

Dr Helen Taylor, RZSS conservation programme manager, said: “Each individual pine hoverfly larva is a lifeline for our native population.”

She said the project has been particularly exciting given it supports a species which is “so often overlooked”.

Following a record-breaking breeding season at Highland Wildlife Park last year, RZSS began staggered releases in October into three forest habitats managed by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and the RSPB.

Genevieve Tompkins, RIC project officer, said “This is an exciting time for our volunteers and local communities, who have really taken the pine hoverfly to heart.

“These releases are the culmination of many years’ hard work by a broad range of people, including the Malloch Society, RIC pine hoverfly species champion Eileen Mathers and all our project partners.

“Seeing these rare and beautiful flies back in a diverse forest is the ultimate reward for all these efforts.”

Funding for the RZSS breeding programme came from government organisations NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland and the Scottish Government’s zoos and aquariums fund, and other organisations including the National Geographic Society and Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier