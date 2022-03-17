Sex assault victims withdraw from cases due to distress caused by court delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some victims of sexual assault have dropped their cases and others are considering withdrawing from the justice system due to delays, according to a new report.

It notes that some cases have taken almost two years to come to trial, with the delays described as “major causes of distress” for those involved.

Rape Crisis Scotland said six sexual offence complainers it is supporting have withdrawn due to delays, while 43 complainers being assisted by the Rape Crisis National Advocacy Project have considered withdrawing from the criminal justice process because of the impact of delays.

The report, for the Scottish Government’s Victims Taskforce, also found that many victims report feeling unsafe due to concerns regarding bail and breaches of bail throughout the pandemic.

Victims of domestic abuse with children report being “put at risk as a result of bail conditions that are granted”.

Meanwhile feedback from both victim and survivor support organisations (VSOs) and their users said non-harassment orders in relation to domestic abuse are often either not granted for long enough, or requested but not granted.

The report was based on feedback from victims and survivors themselves and workers at support organisations about their experiences during the pandemic.

Organisations including Assist, Children 1st, Rape Crisis Scotland, Scottish Women’s Aid and Victim Support Scotland contributed to the report.

MSPs were told in December that it could take up to five years for the backlog in Scotland’s courts caused by the pandemic to be cleared.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “Significant delays in cases getting to court are causing huge distress and uncertainty for rape complainers.

“Victims tell us that they feel that they can’t move on with their lives, and they are endlessly having to go through in their minds what happened to try to prepare for a court date that never comes.

“If the Government don’t act, our worry is that more and more rape survivors will withdraw from the process, as they simply can’t bear it any longer.”

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said it is working to tackle the backlog in cases.

The report also said delays are having a negative impact on some complainers.

“For some victims and survivors, their experiences of the justice system itself is leading them to withdraw from the justice system as a whole,” it said.

“Many organisations including Rape Crisis Scotland and Victim Support Scotland are seeing more cases of complainer and witness attrition and all VSOs involved in this report are deeply concerned about this and the resulting lack of confidence in the justice system and future reporting.”

Rape Crisis Scotland said 12 survivors it is supporting took the decision not to report because of the delays.

One Scottish Women’s Aid worker highlighted cases that have been ongoing for almost two years from time of incident to trial and begged for them to be “prioritised to avoid further distress to complainers”.

Many VSOs who work with children, for example Assist and Children 1st, said they have noticed an additional delay in the length of time for cases being concluded, and noted the young people accessing their services have had their cases pushed back repeatedly.

It said delays can represent a significant portion of a child’s life so have an “even worse impact on them”.

An SCTS spokesman said: “We are acutely aware of the effect the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting criminal court backlog, has had on all those involved in court cases.

“Latest figures show that domestic violence cases account for a third of all sheriff summary trials as we continue to prioritise them.

“The recovery programme which commenced in September allowed us to run an additional four High Court trials, two sheriff and jury trials and 10 sheriff summary trials daily, utilising existing available capacity across the court estate.

“We continue to work with all justice partners to limit the time cases take to get to court and to tackle the backlog.”

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesman said: “The Crown is committed to assisting and supporting victims and witnesses through the prosecution process.

“We listen carefully to what victims have to say about their experiences with the criminal justice system.

“Scotland’s prosecutors will continue to work with justice partners to ensure victims are treated with dignity and respect, and that cases progress as efficiently as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that the “backlog in cases is a primary concern” and as part of its justice recovery fund allocated £53.2m in the next financial year to “recovery, renewal and transformation activity across the justice system as we emerge from the pandemic”.

“Our Equally Safe strategy is driving forward work to prevent and reduce all forms of gender based violence, and we are investing significant levels of funding in frontline services and have brought forward ground-breaking new legislation to tackle it,” the spokesman said.

“Over the past two years we have invested an additional £10m to allow rapid redesign of services and address backlogs, supporting organisations such as Scottish Women’s Aid and Rape Crisis Scotland.

“Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Disclosure Scheme continues to help safeguard those who have been suffering from, or at risk of, domestic abuse.”