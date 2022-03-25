School pupils to get safety lessons as part of plan to cut water deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

School pupils to get safety lessons as part of plan to cut water deaths

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 12.39pm
There was a spate of water-related deaths in Scotland last year (Yui Mok/PA)
There was a spate of water-related deaths in Scotland last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Pupils will be given water safety lessons and signs around lochs and reservoirs will be improved as part of plans to reduce the risk of people drowning.

The new Water Safety Action Plan has been drawn up by the Scottish Government and a range of key organisations following a spate of water deaths last summer.

Seven people drowned in the space of a week in July 2021, including four children aged nine, 11, 13 and 16.

As part of the plan, new water safety promotions will be targeted at areas judged to be at a higher risk for drowning, and signs will be improved at popular locations including lochs and reservoirs.

Ash Regan
Community safety minister Ash Regan said the plan aims to improve safety around water (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Lesson plans on water safety have been developed for school pupils and there will be continued development of the national Learn to Swim framework delivered with local authorities.

Community Safety Minister, Ash Regan, who chaired the water safety stakeholder group, said: “The Scottish Government takes water safety very seriously and this Action Plan includes a range of key steps agreed with our partners to further mitigate the risks from Scotland’s coastal and inland waters.

“Scotland’s beaches, rivers, reservoirs and lochs are amongst our finest natural resources, but beautiful as they are they can be a source of lethal danger and we continue to see the tragic consequences of that.

“The actions in the plan are targeted at creating a safer environment in Scotland. But whether it’s sailing, swimming, diving or fishing, anyone undertaking recreational activities in and around water must be fully aware of the risks and take every possible precaution.”

Other actions in the plan include training for businesses and the public on how to use rescue equipment, a review of 999 procedures, and risk assessments for beaches.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Water Safety Code will be developed to ensure public messages on key issues including hidden hazards and cold water shock are delivered in a consistent way.

The Scottish Government has also announced additional funding of £60,000 for Water Safety Scotland to develop its co-ordination role for all organisations with an interest in water safety.

Michael Avril, chairman of Water Safety Scotland, said: “We would like to thank the minister for taking a proactive approach to the prevention of drownings in Scotland.

“The release of this action plan, created in partnership with member organisations, complements Scotland’s Drowning Prevention Strategy.

“Today, we have published the Interim Review of the strategy and we are hopeful this, combined with the Action Plan and increased collaboration from partners, will help Scotland meet its key targets to reduce accidental drowning fatalities by 50% by 2026 and contribute to reduction of water-related suicide.”

The interim review showed that the number of water-related fatalities is decreasing in Scotland.

Scotland’s Drowning Prevention Strategy had an initial average baseline of 96 fatalities (2013–2015), which has decreased over a period of five years (2016–2020) to an average of 92.

Members of the action plan group include Crown Estate Scotland, Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, Police Scotland, Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, HM Coastguard, RNLI and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier