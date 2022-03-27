Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to respond to fresh CalMac accusations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to respond to fresh CalMac accusations

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 12.41pm Updated: March 27 2022, 1.07pm
Nicola Sturgeon faces fresh accusations about management of CalMac ferry contract (Graham Wilson/Caledonian MacBrayne/PA)

The First Minister has come under more pressure over her involvement in the management of a contract for two CalMac ferries that are £150 million over budget and incomplete.

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused by former Ferguson Marine owner Jim McColl of rushing through the order of the vessels in 2015 without proper safeguards, to maximise publicity ahead of her first party conference as leader.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he said the contracts were given “for political purposes” and “everything was about the optics and timing the announcements for political gain”.

Mr McColl, a former economic adviser to the Scottish Government, told the paper that the decision to overrule CMAL’s (Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd) advice “was made by the First Minister along with Derek Mackay”.

Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An Audit Scotland report, which set out a “a multitude of failings” in the delivery, said the ferries, which were due to be completed in 2018, will not enter service until 2023 at the earliest at a cost of at least £240 million – two and a half times the original price tag.

Earlier, calls were made for Dereck Mackay, who was transport minister at the time, to also give evidence over his decision to award the contract for the two ferries.

Mr Mackay, who quit the Scottish Government in disgrace more than two years ago, decided to contract the work to the Clyde yard, despite concerns being raised.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asked Ms Sturgeon which of her ministers gave the go-ahead for the contract, to which she replied: “It is a matter of public record – that was Derek Mackay.

“But of course this is a Government that operates by collective responsibility. Ultimately, as with any decision, whether I am personally involved with them or not, responsibility stops with me.”

The Scottish Conservatives have called on Ms Sturgeon to “immediately” answer Mr McColl’s accusations before the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Douglas Ross (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“It’s the least the Scottish public deserve when there are credible claims that £250 million of taxpayers’ money has been wasted for political purposes,” Mr Ross said.

“It’s becoming clear why Audit Scotland couldn’t find any evidence to support the Government’s decision to agree this contract against expert advice.

“The decision looks to have been made for political gain, not for the benefit of taxpayers or the island communities who desperately need these ferries.

“From what Mr McColl has said, there are serious questions for the First Minister to answer.

“On Thursday, she tried to say this scandal was all Derek Mackay’s fault but there is more and more evidence that she may have misled Parliament by making that claim.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “The SNP were prepared to gamble with taxpayers’ money and the livelihoods of islanders for the sake of a soundbite at a party conference.

“This is probably the most expensive soundbite in the history of Scottish Party Conferences.

“The SNP just can’t be trusted with public funds. We need an immediate public inquiry.”

In response to Mr McColl’s claims, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The First Minister has said herself that the buck stops with her.

“This Government takes collective responsibility and nobody wants to see ferries overrun both in terms of timescale and cost. Do not forget if the Government did not take the action we took then hundreds of jobs would have been lost.

“We take collective decisions and nobody is shying away from that.

“This is not about blaming one individual who’s no longer in government, the Government stands up to its responsibility and of course we’re here to answer those questions as we have done in the past.”

