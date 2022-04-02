More than £100 million to go on support for long-term unemployed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than £100 million to go on support for long-term unemployed

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 12.03am
Employment minister Richard Lochhead said £113 million was being made available this year to support the long term unemployed. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Scottish Government is pledging up to £113 million will be spent this year to help support those at risk of long-term unemployment.

The money will help provide what the government said would be “tailored services based on local needs” to ensure that those who are out of work can be helped to find a job.

The Scottish Government has already produced  No One Left Behind, a strategy for the delivery of employability services – with this including the Yong Person’s Guarantee, which aims to ensure that everyone aged between 16 and 24 is in education, training, an apprenticeship, job or similar.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead said that “redesigning services” around the needs of those who use them was “part of the bold steps” the Scottish Government was taking to achieve the aims set out in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

He stated: “If delivering on our objectives involves change to get a better outcome for the people of Scotland, we won’t duck from that challenge.

“We have always been clear that No One Left Behind places people at the centre of employability services and support, to give them help tailored to their specific needs.

“I’m pleased that in 2022-23 we are able to invest up to £113 million to support those at risk of long-term unemployment.”

Mr Lochhead said: “This investment will build on existing support to deliver more localised help around employability and skills to people most disadvantaged in the labour market.

“It will also align more closely with other local services in housing, justice, advice, and health.”

