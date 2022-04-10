Council candidates urged to commit to action to help end child poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish politics

Council candidates urged to commit to action to help end child poverty

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 12.03am
Campaigners insist action to tackle the problem is needed ‘at every level of government’ (PA)
Candidates bidding for election to Scotland’s councils are being urged to act on child poverty.

With about one in four youngsters in Scotland living in poverty, campaigners insist action to tackle the problem is needed “at every level of government”.

A manifesto has been published ahead of the May 5 council elections, setting out actions local authorities can take.

The End Child Poverty group – whose members include the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland, the Trussell Trust, the Poverty Alliance, Children 1st, Aberlour, Save the Children, Close the Gap, Engender, One Parent Families Scotland and Oxfam Scotland – produced the document.

It calls on those running for council to commit to bringing in “robust, time-bound plans” for tackling the problem at a local level, as well as using powers local government has to deliver more cash support for families.

Developing an “adequate supply of affordable, secure, good quality family housing” is also seen as key, along with providing “fair work” employment opportunities for all parents – and particularly for women, single parents, disabled people and black and minority ethnic parents.

A spokesperson for End Child Poverty members in Scotland said: “With one in four of Scotland’s children still locked in poverty and hard-up families now brutally exposed to massive hikes in the price of basic essentials, councils have a key role to play in ending child poverty.

“It is vital that all council candidates now commit to taking action to help end child poverty following next month’s elections.”

The groups insisted: “Child poverty can be solved, but it will need action at every level of government.

“Councils must use all policy levers to their fullest to ensure families have the resources they need to give their children a decent start in life.

“Economic development, employment, education, transport, housing and childcare policies must be developed with the goal of preventing and ending child poverty at their heart.

“Action is needed from all incoming councillors to get money into families’ pockets and ensure children are able to grow up free from poverty.”

