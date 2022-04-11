No coronavirus deaths but 4,266 cases recorded in past 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 4,266 cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It leaves the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 at 11,675.

However, Public Health Scotland (PHS) noted that register offices are generally closed at weekends.

As of Monday, the Scottish Government is no longer providing updates to Covid-19 daily data for Scotland and the information is being published on the PHS dashboard.

PHS data on Monday showed that 2,148 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 21 in intensive care.