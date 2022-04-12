Scotland records 31 coronavirus deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 31 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,958 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,706.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data on Tuesday showed that 2,118 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 30 on the previous day, with 23 in intensive care, up two.

As of Monday the Scottish Government is no longer providing updates to Covid-19 daily data for Scotland, which is being published on the PHS dashboard.