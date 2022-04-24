Sturgeon joins 10,000 Kiltwalkers as fundraising event makes its return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sturgeon joins 10,000 Kiltwalkers as fundraising event makes its return

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 2.39pm Updated: April 24 2022, 2.47pm
The Glasgow Kiltwalk raised £3 million for Scottish charities on Sunday (PA)
The Glasgow Kiltwalk raised £3 million for Scottish charities on Sunday (PA)

The First Minister joined a crowd of more than 10,000 to raise cash for charity at Glasgow’s Kiltwalk on Sunday.

The event, where walkers dressed in kilts to take on routes up to 23 miles long, saw £3 million drummed up for 685 charities across Scotland after a 50% top-up from The Hunter Foundation on every £1 collected.

The latest fundraising figures mean the event has now raised more than £32 million for 2,850 charities over the last six years.

Sir Tom Hunter, from The Hunter Foundation, said: “I regard the success of Kiltwalk as one of the foundation’s greatest achievements. It was a joy to see so many of our Kiltwalk heroes out in their tartan this morning at Glasgow Green.

“Their kindness means the world to me and to Scotland’s charities, and I can’t stress enough how much it’s appreciated in these toughest of times.

“After a challenging few years, Scotland’s charities benefit from every donation so Kiltwalkers should be very proud of the difference they have made today.”

This year marks the return of Kiltwalks in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh following the pandemic.

A virtual Kiltwalk Weekend is planned for October after the success of virtual events that were held during lockdown.

Glasgow walkers has the choice of three routes – the 23-mile mighty stride from Glasgow Green, the 15-mile big stroll from Clydebank, and the three-mile wee wander from Loch Lomond Shores. The routes converged to end at the Kiltwalk Village in Balloch.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon completed the three-mile walk for Who Cares? Scotland, a national voluntary organisation working with care experienced young people and care leavers.

Ms Sturgeon spoke with people who have experience of the state care system on the issues important to them.

The First Minister said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in the Kiltwalk today to support the vital work of Who Cares? Scotland and hear about the issues faced by those care experienced people taking part.

“The Scottish Government is committed to Keeping The Promise by 2030, and we are working closely with partners like Who Cares? Scotland to ensure that the voices of Care Experienced people continue to be heard.

“There are many further steps on the road ahead to ensuring that all children know only love and compassion and not a care ‘system’, which is why our Keeping The Promise implementation plan includes a number of actions across a wide range of areas to significantly reduce the number of children in care, and a commitment to invest at least £500 million over this parliamentary term to make sure families get the support they need to thrive.”

Other famous faces who took part included broadcaster Jackie Bird and River City actor Stephen Purdon.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) raised more than £1 million before adding its Glasgow Kiltwalk fundraising, and also boasted the largest number of walkers as well as hosting a charity pit stop at Clydebank.

Fiona Leslie, senior community and challenge events fundraiser for CHAS, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been part of Scotland’s Kiltwalk and would like to say a massive thank you to every walker who took on the challenge for CHAS in our 30th anniversary year.”

