Number of teachers in Scotland’s nurseries halves in a decade, Lib Dems say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Number of teachers in Scotland’s nurseries halves in a decade, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 12.02am
There are now 219 fewer teachers working in taxpayer-funded nurseries north of the border than in 2017, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said (PA)
There are now 219 fewer teachers working in taxpayer-funded nurseries north of the border than in 2017, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said (PA)

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has said that “expertise has been systematically stripped from nurseries” after the party found the number of teachers working in early learning and childcare positions has more than halved in the past decade.

There are now 219 fewer teachers working in taxpayer-funded nurseries north of the border than in 2017, the party said. In 2021 there were 704, with 1,641 working in nurseries 10 years before.

Scottish local government elections
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Lesley Martin/PA)

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the party’s leader, said the figures showed that “expertise has been systematically stripped from nurseries” and “those with the best qualifications have their posts abolished because they are too expensive to keep”.

“Children have missed out on so much. The poverty-related attainment gap has got even bigger,” the Edinburgh Western MSP said.

“But parents and teachers are struggling to see any difference in what’s on offer. That says it all about the SNP’s priorities.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats said the figures included a drop of 82 in the capital, where its city council took the decision to remove all teachers from its nurseries in 2020.

“Nicola Sturgeon refused to even pick up the phone to her SNP councillors in Edinburgh when they voted to get rid of every single nursery teacher,” Mr Cole-Hamilton said.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government have nearly doubled the number of fully funded hours of early learning and childcare available to eligible two-year olds, and all three and four-year-olds – making high quality early learning and childcare available to families across Scotland.

“Scotland is the only part of the UK to offer the equivalent of 1,140 hours to all eligible children regardless of their parents’ working, saving families up to £4,900 each year for each child.

“With 97% of three and four-year-olds in Scotland accessing funded early learning and childcare, this increased public investment has resulted in increased local government spending on pre-school education.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier