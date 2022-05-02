Lib Dem leader in green pledge for tree to be planted for every citizen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lib Dem leader in green pledge for tree to be planted for every citizen

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 10.10am Updated: May 2 2022, 11.42am
It is one of a series of environmental pledges the party has made in its manifesto for this week’s council elections (David Cheskin/PA)
Council chiefs have been urged to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a tree to be planted for every citizen in the country.

The Lib Dems want a focus on increased planting, saying there should be more community orchards and native trees planted across the country.

It is one of a series of environmental pledges the party has made in its manifesto for this week’s council elections.

The Liberal Democrats also want energy use to be cut in local authority buildings, for action to be taken to protect green belt areas, and “substantial measures” to reduce waste.

Every Lib Dem councillor elected in this week’s election will be a ‘champion’ for greener communities, Alex Cole-Hamilton said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Maily/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I want to see action at every level of government to move Scotland towards net zero. Planting a tree for every single Scot would be a powerful symbol of that ambition.

“Every Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor elected on May 5 will be a champion for greener and cleaner communities.”

His comments came as he insisted it was “unconscionable” that Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland’s climate targets are among the strongest in the world because of the work done by Scottish Liberal Democrats to lift ambitions.

“Sadly these targets have been missed for years because SNP ministers refuse to get serious about the climate emergency. It’s unconscionable that they are still backing a third runway at Heathrow.

“Meanwhile the Green Party have abandoned their manifesto promise to reduce rail fares and received a ticking off from Greenpeace over their defence of the Scottish Government’s policies on oil and gas.”

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said the “five million or so” trees that would be planted for every citizen did not match current commitments on tree planting.

Ms Mackay added: “Five million or so trees are a reflection of the dearth of Lib Dem ambition when it comes to climate change. Clyde Climate Forest will plant 18 million trees over the next decade in the Glasgow City region alone.

“And anyone with any understanding of the task ahead would agree that planting must be approached with ‘right tree, right place, right reason’ ethos.

“While Alex Cole-Hamilton concocts half-baked plans just so he can issue a press release, the SNP will continue to strive towards its world-leading climate ambitions.”

