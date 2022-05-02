Campaign to raise awareness about ‘devastating’ sepsis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Campaign to raise awareness about ‘devastating’ sepsis

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 12.03am
The charity Sepsis Research FEAT is launching a new national sepsis awareness campaign(Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital/Sepsis Research FEAT/PA)
The charity Sepsis Research FEAT is launching a new national sepsis awareness campaign(Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital/Sepsis Research FEAT/PA)

A joint campaign to raise awareness about the “devastating” condition sepsis will return for the first time since before the pandemic in a joint partnership between the Scottish Government and a charity.

More than 4,000 people die from sepsis every year in Scotland and the condition can kill a previously healthy adult or child in hours.

It occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals rapidly out of control, injuring its own tissues and organs, which can result in multiple organ failure and death.

  • Confusion
  • Not passing as much urine as normal
  • Very high or low temperature
  • Uncontrolled shivering
  • Cold or blotchy arms and legs

The partnership between Sepsis Research FEAT and the Scottish Government aims to increase public awareness of sepsis and how to recognise symptoms of the disease.

The five key symptoms which will be highlighted in the campaign are confusion, not passing as much urine as normal, very high or low temperature, uncontrolled shivering and cold or blotchy arms and legs.

Colin Graham, chief operating officer at Sepsis Research FEAT, said: “This year will see our largest campaign yet and we are very much looking forward to sharing it with the public this August.

“Analysis from our last partnership with the Scottish Government showed that campaign activity was increasing awareness of sepsis in Scotland but that continued work was required so more people could identify the five key symptoms.

“Expanding our joint campaign this year to include commercial broadcast channels will ensure that we reach a greater number of people and better educate them about the signs and symptoms of sepsis.

“It is a devastating condition that can kill a previously healthy adult or child in hours.

“The more people across the country who are able to spot the key symptoms of sepsis in themselves and others, the more lives will be saved.”

Sepsis survivor Kimberley Bradley, who lost her toes after contracting sepsis in April 2019, urged people to tell others if they feel unwell.

The mother felt cold and shivery after a family walk and after her condition got worse during the night her husband called an ambulance and she was placed in an induced coma, having contracted meningococcal septicaemia which had developed into sepsis.

She said: “I was shocked at how fast things happened and hearing how close I came to dying.”

The 41-year-old, from Edinburgh, added: “Trust your own instincts and if you are feeling ill, be sure that you let someone know.

“If my husband hadn’t checked on me through the night, I wouldn’t have survived until the morning.”

Sepsis Research FEAT previously worked with the Scottish Government on awareness campaigns in 2018 and 2019, which the charity said reached more than 1.3 million people across Scotland.

Planned joint campaigns for 2020 and 2021 were paused because of the Covid-19 pandemic, though Sepsis Research FEAT continued its awareness-raising work independently.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am delighted that the Scottish Government is continuing to work with Sepsis Research FEAT to raise public awareness of the symptoms and dangers of sepsis.

“Patient safety remains key to delivering safe and effective care to all patients every time they access healthcare services and the Scottish Government’s Scottish Patient Safety Programme continues to make progress in its action on sepsis.

“Focusing on early identification is critical and treatment within one hour of recognition has led to mortality rates among those identified at this stage falling by 21% since 2012.

“Sepsis Research FEAT play a vital role in funding research into this devastating disease and in making the public aware of the symptoms, and the Scottish Government is supporting them in their efforts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier