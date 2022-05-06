Two on immigration bail amid protest at Home Office operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Two on immigration bail amid protest at Home Office operation

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 11.01am
The Home Office said an operation was carried out in Edinburgh (Yui Mok/PA)
Two people have been placed on immigration bail following a Home Office operation which saw protesters gather in Edinburgh.

Campaigners congregated in the city’s Nicolson Square from about 7pm on Thursday after news of the action spread across social media.

Vehicles that appeared to be from the Home Office were spotted in the area earlier in the day.

The Home Office said Immigration Enforcement attended an address in Potterrow in a pre-planned and intelligence-led operation.

It said two people were found to be in breach of immigration laws and were placed on immigration bail.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “It is unacceptable for people to attempt to block legitimate actions of law enforcement as they work to remove those with no right to live or work in the UK.

“Through our Nationality and Borders Act we are taking steps to fix the broken system to make it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.

“An operation was carried out in Edinburgh on Thursday and to suggest that protesters had an impact on the outcome is wrong.”

The Home Office said the appropriate legal protocol was followed and Police Scotland were notified about the operation in advance, as is routine.

Onlookers said the scene in Edinburgh was similar to action that took place on Kenmure Street in Glasgow last year when hundreds of people surrounded an immigration removal van in a bid to stop the detention of two Indian nationals, Sumit Sehdev and Lakhvir Singh.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Scotland said: “Around 6.45pm on Thursday May 5, police were called to an address on Potterrow, Edinburgh, following reports of a large protest outside a property.”

