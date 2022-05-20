Social distancing to end in Glasgow health board area hospitals from next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Social distancing to end in Glasgow health board area hospitals from next week

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 6.19pm
Covid restrictions are to be relaxed in Glasgow health board area hospitals from Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Visiting times are set to be reinstated and social distancing is to be scrapped at hospitals in Scotland’s biggest health board.

It comes as part of easing restrictions across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) due to the continued downward trend in hospital stays as a result of Covid-19.

The health board says it is not in a position to remove all Covid restrictions but is taking steps to return to pre-pandemic ways of working.

From Monday May 23, social and physical distancing will no longer be required and patients will be able to receive a maximum of two interchangeable visitors in hospital.

High-risk patients and wards with Covid outbreaks will still face restrictions.

Visitors will still be required to wear a face covering when moving around public or clinical areas unless they are exempt.

Anne McPherson, NHSGGC director of human resources and organisational development, said: “We would like to thank all our staff for their ongoing commitment to their colleagues and patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that these changes will be a positive step to support our staff in their day-to-day practice.

“Our staff and patient safety remains a priority, which is why although physical distancing will cease, we will continue to ask staff to wear appropriate face coverings while at work.

“Our primary aim is to make sure that all of our staff are well supported during this time of transition and I am pleased that we have also been able to take steps towards enabling more of our staff to work flexibly through our blended working guidance.”

