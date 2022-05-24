ScotRail seeking to prevent travel chaos ahead of World Cup play-off – Gilruth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail seeking to prevent travel chaos ahead of World Cup play-off – Gilruth

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 3.44pm
Thousands of fans could be hit with travel chaos ahead of Scotland’s match on June 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thousands of fans could be hit with travel chaos ahead of Scotland’s match on June 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail has a plan to prevent travel chaos ahead of Scotland’s World Cup play-off on June 1, transport minister Jenny Gilruth has said.

Tens of thousands of football fans will descend on Hampden Park in Glasgow in just over a week as the national team play one of their most important matches in 20 years.

However, travel chaos – caused by the ScotRail pay dispute – could derail their plans as train services face significant timetable reductions.

ScotRail, nationalised in April, slashed more than 700 services across the country on Monday due to deadlock discussions with train drivers’ union Aslef.

Drivers are refusing to work overtime and on rest days because of an unresolved pay dispute after they rejected a 2.2% increase offer, with the option of a revenue share agreement which would have taken the package to five per cent.

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Day Two – Dumbarnie Links
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth plans to receive updates from ScotRail (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)

With the Tartan Army expected to travel from across Scotland, Ms Gilruth said she is keen for a resolution to be reached between all parties.

In response to a topical parliamentary question from Conservative North East MSP Tess White on whether alternative transport arrangements would be in place for travelling fans, Ms Gilruth said she “understands” the concerns from supporters.

She said: “This is, of course, Scotland’s most important game in a long time and we really want to ensure that supporters can get to and from the match on public transport using, where possible, our bus services across Scotland.

“I would note though, before this timetable was introduced, the last train from Glasgow to Aberdeen would have been at 21:40, meaning it still would not have returned people home to Aberdeen after the match.

“ScotRail is aware of the various large cultural and sporting events across the summer and the impact the reduced timetable might have on them.

New Scotrail timetable
It is hoped plans will be put in place to help travel fans get home from Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s currently being reflected by ScotRail in terms of how they will address that.”

In an update from ScotRail on Friday, Ms Gilruth said she has had assurances “that plans are in place and they will publicise details of this in due course. as they do will all major events”.

“I will be meeting with ScotRail tomorrow to seek an update on this work and more broadly, of course, the negotiations as they are due to meet with Aslef this afternoon.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie told Ms Gilruth that Scotland will suffer “humiliation” if the services are not resolved in time for the 150th Open Championship being held in St Andrews in July.

Ms Gilruth said since the event is still some months away, she hopes “to reach a resolution” with the unions before the historic golf event, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which runs from August 5 to August 29.

